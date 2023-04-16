Bengaluru, April 16: Disgruntled former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar resigned as MLA on Sunday after expressing anguish over the denial of ticket to contest in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, and launched an attack on the BJP, saying those who had built the party are being thrown out of their ‘own house'.

Shortly after the 67-year-old six-time MLA, who had also said he would quit the party, tendered his resignation, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, slammed him for deserting the J P Nadda-led outfit, and said people would not pardon him for his move. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Denying Me Ticket Will Have a Bearing on 20-25 Seats in State, Says Former CM Jagadish Shettar in Veiled Warning to BJP.

Shettar, an influential Lingayat leader from north Karnataka, and sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central, said some people with their vested interests had hatched a conspiracy to not field him this time.

“Today those who are originally from the BJP are being thrown out from the party. Today I am going out from my own house. I have been driven out of my own house. This has hurt me deeply. Against this background, I have resigned from the legislature assembly,” Shettar told reporters. He said the party's central leadership has not given any reason for not accommodating him.

“Was age factor a reason? No. Were there any health issues? I am in good health. Did I run any club or indulged in unlawful activities or am I a rowdy sheeter? Nothing. There was no CD (sex scandal),” the veteran leader said.

Recalling his contribution to the party, Shettar said he had worked with the utmost integrity to build it for the past 30 years and the BJP too rewarded him position and respect. "Because of my work there is a party's presence in the rural areas. Today the party has grown strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Asked about Yediyurappa's statement that the party gave Shettar power and position but still he left the outfit. he sought to know why the former quit the BJP (more than a decade ago) and formed the Karnataka Janata Party. (Yediyurppa subsequently returned to BJP).

“Yediyurappa too was given a good position. Why did he quit the BJP?” Shettar asked. To a question whether he has made up his mind to join the Congress, he said, “I have not contacted or spoken personally to anyone yet." He reiterated that he has not yet decided to join any party.

"What injustice have we done to Shettar?" Yediyurappa asked, noting that Shettar had served as the party's state unit President, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Chief Minister. He said the people of his region would not pardon him. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Jagadish Shettar Tenders Resignation As MLA to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kesari (Watch Video).

Addressing the media, he said, the party's central leadership has suggested that Shettar name a family member for the ticket, and also offered to make him a Rajya Sabha member and a Union Minister. Yediyurappa said the party had not asked him to retire from politics.

"Why are you going to Congress? Did we say that we are not giving you power?", Yediyurappa, a former Chief Minister asked. "What injustice have we done to him? He has already decided to go to Congress. Let him go". He said no power can stop the BJP from coming back to power in Karnataka. "We will come back to power with a clear majority."