BJP leader and Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday tendered his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi. Shettar took this step after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Denying Me Ticket Will Have a Bearing on 20-25 Seats in State, Says Former CM Jagadish Shettar in Veiled Warning to BJP.

Jagadish Shettar Resigns:

#WATCH | BJP leader & Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar tenders his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at Sirsi. pic.twitter.com/v0RNQcdj6C — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

