Jamia Firing: Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At PM Narendra Modi, Challenges Him to 'Identify By Clothes'

Asaduddin Owaisi , PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, January 30: After a gunman, who has been identified as Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma, opened fired at Anti-CAA protesters near New Delhi's Jamia Millia University, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, January 30, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "identify him by his clothes". Delhi: Man Opens Fire At Anti-CAA Protesters Saying 'Yeh Lo Azaadi' Near Jamia Millia Islamia University, One Injured; Watch Video.

His comments were a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark in which he targeted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters and claimed that "you can easily make out who is spreading violence by the clothes they wear". Jamia Firing: Shooter Rambhakt Gopal Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

The AIMIM leader also lashed out at Union Minister Anurag Thakur who recently egged on the crowd to raise a slogan "traitors should be shot" during Delhi Elections campaign. "Thanks to @ianuragthakur & all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch. Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes," Owaisi tweeted.

Asaduddin Owaisi Tweet:

Thanks to @ianuragthakur & all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes https://t.co/GfrWpBUgGF pic.twitter.com/BwBtrfdukP — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

"It happened today, when we were remembering terrorist Godse’s murder of Gandhi. When students were going to march to mark the event. Such cowardice does not scare us. The protests will go on. This is now Godse v. Gandhi’s, Ambedkar’s & Nehru’s India. It’s easy to pick a side," he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi:

It happened today, when we were remembering terrorist Godse’s murder of Gandhi. When students were going to march to mark the event. Such cowardice does not scare us. The protests will go on. This is now Godse v. Gandhi’s, Ambedkar’s & Nehru’s India It’s easy to pick a side — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

Last Month during an election rally in Jharkhand's Dumka, PM Modi hit out at opposition parties for allegedly instigating violence over CAA. "You can easily make out who is spreading violence by the clothes they wear," he had said.