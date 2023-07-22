Patna, July 22: Bihar unit vice-president of women wing of Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Malti Kushwaha, has resigned from the party on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons, Kushwaha said that she was not getting respect in the party. Hence, she decided to resign from the party immediately.

"I was not getting respect in the party. Hence, I decided to resign from the post of state vice president of the JD-U's women wing. I am not satisfied with the policies of (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar. Corruption and crime are at the highest level. They are initiating cane-charge on women or any person who wants their rights," Kushwaha said. Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Will Not Be the Leader of Opposition, Says RJD Leader Upendra Kushwaha.

"I have sent my resignation to the national president of the party," Kushwaha said.

