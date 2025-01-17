Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says Entire Party Will Work Under CM Siddaramaiah

Hubballi, January 17: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has put an end to the ongoing speculation about power-sharing between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, declaring that there is no question of power-sharing in the state. Speaking to the media in Hubballi, Shivakumar clarified that the entire party will function under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, leaders from Shivakumar’s camp claimed that there was a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to equally split the Chief Minister's term. Reacting strongly to questions about power-sharing, Shivakumar said: “There is no question of power-sharing. Where is power-sharing? We have not discussed anything about it. There is absolutely no discussion on power-sharing. Whatever the party decides, we will follow. Who has spoken about power-sharing? Have I ever said anything about it?” Karnataka Minister Jarkiholi Triggers Debate over Change of Congress State President.

“Some people might talk about this, but I am not engaging in any discussion. We are all party cadres. The people of Karnataka have given us their mandate, and we have given them five guarantees. The BJP is discussing us because their house is in disorder. They have no order in their own house, so they are trying to create fake news,” Shivakumar remarked.

“There is no question of power-sharing. The entire party will work under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Congress President Kharge has entrusted us with this responsibility, and we will carry out whatever is asked of us by the high command,” Shivakumar emphasised. He added that the party high command has instructed all leaders, including him, to remain silent on certain matters.

“I am not prepared to answer all your questions. Mallikarjun Kharge is our President, and under his guidance, we will work tirelessly for the party,” he said. When asked about rumours of 30 Congress MLAs travelling to Dubai under the leadership of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Shivakumar said he was not aware of any such development. Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Rules out Any 'Political Turn,' Says He and CM Siddaramaiah Will Follow Party's Direction.

This is the first time Shivakumar has addressed the power-sharing issue since the Congress government came to power in the state. Shivakumar was a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post. Rahul Gandhi had earlier stated that whoever had the support of more MLAs would be made the Chief Minister. Following the Congress party's landslide victory in the assembly elections, Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time.

However, after demands from Siddaramaiah’s camp for the creation of additional Deputy Chief Minister posts and the replacement of Shivakumar as State Party President, Shivakumar’s camp began projecting him as the future Chief Minister. The rift within the party widened with the organisation of factional dinner parties. The high command had to intervene and put an end to these gatherings. AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala recently ruled out any changes in the state party’s leadership, confirming that D.K. Shivakumar will continue as State Party President.

