Kochi, April 3: Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was set to create history by becoming the first transgender person to contest an assembly election in Kerala, has decided to call off her campaign. Speaking to a news channel, Anannyah Kumari Alex said she is withdrawing from the election fray because she has been receiving threats from leaders of the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP), which nominated her. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Bharathi Kannama, a Transgender Woman Contesting in the Upcoming Polls, Promises To Make Madurai a Model City.

Anannyah, an established make-up artist and anchor, had filed nomination papers in Vengara assembly constituency. She had decided to contest against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) heavyweight PK Kunhalikutty and LDF candidate P Jiji. However, she has now quit the race. Although the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers has gone by, she has decided to end her election campaign over alleged threats and harassment from DSJP leaders. Kerala Professor’s Transgender Row: 8 Times ‘Progressive’ Kerala Let Women Down with Its Misogyny.

"The DSJP leaders forced me to speak poorly of UDF candidate PK Kunhalikutty and to criticize the LDF government. I was also forced by the party leaders to observe pardah during the election campaign. The harassment came after I said that I would not do anything which would surrender my personality," Anannyah was quoted as saying. She went on to say that even the decision to contest from Vengara was taken by the DSJP.

"I wanted to contest the election to ensure representation and equality for transgender people in Kerala. But it was the party that instructed me to contest from the Vengara constituency. It was not my decision initially," she claimed. She also said she was "used" by the DSJP and portrayed as prostitute by party leaders.

