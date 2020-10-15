Kurtha Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Arwal district of Bihar. The Kurtha Assembly constituency falls under the Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat. The Kurtha constituency has been a JD(U) stronghold since 2005. Voting for the Kurtha Assembly Election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Voting for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place in three phases between October 28 and November 7. Voting for Phase 1 will take place in 71 seats of Bihar, including Kurtha, on October 28. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 will be declared on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Here is the detailed Phase 1 Schedule of Bihar polls:

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

JDU's Satyadeo Singh is the sitting MLA on the Kurtha Vidhan Sabha constituency. The two-time MLA had defeated Ashok Kumar Verma of the RLSP in the 2015 Bihar election. Singh is the JD(U) candidate for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 from the Kurtha seat, contesting against Bagi Kumar Verma of the RJD and Pappu Kumar Verma of the RLSP among others.

Bihar Legislative Assembly elections 2020 are the first major polls this year amid COVID-19. The number of phases have been brought down due to the spread of the Pandemic in the country. Bihar had also been hit by floods earlier this year. The battle for Bihar has become more interesting with the Chirag Paswan-led LJP deciding to fight the polls alone and launching an attack on Nitish Kumar's JDU.

