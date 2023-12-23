Patna, December 23: RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav invited Union Minister and firebrand Hindutva leader Giriraj Singh to a 'jhatka' mutton party, and did not discuss politics, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Friday. The offer was made on board a New Delhi-Patna flight when Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, and Giriraj Singh were travelling together on Thursday.

"Giriraj Singh was sitting alongside me and Lalu Prasad Ji was sitting on the other side. When we reached Patna airport, Giriraj ji asked Lalu ji about his health and he said he was fine. Then Giriraj ji asked him when he would give me a treat of mutton, Lalu ji immediately responded and said that I will give you a treat of Jhatka mutton,” Tejashwi Yadav said. Giriraj Singh recently asked the people of his home constituency Begusarai to take oath of eating jhatka meat to "save Sanatan Dharma" and not eat halal meat which is used to be eaten by Muslims. Halal Meat Row: Eat Jhatka Meat To Make Sanatan Dharma More Strong, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Watch Video)

Tejashwi Yadav's clarification came after Giriraj Singh, after deboarding from the plane at Patna airport, said that Lalu Prasad Yadav "is concerned about how to make Tejashwi Yadav Chief Minister of Bihar. "Giriraj Singh was talking rubbish. No such conversation happened with Lalu ji. He was sitting alongside me and Lalu ji was separately sitting on the other side. He just talked briefly about his health and mutton treat. Land-for-Job Scam: ED Summons Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for Questioning in Money Laundering Case

"Giriraj Singh was talking about the Union government and said that there are only two leaders who have importance in the Centre. Others are powerless," Tejashwi Yadav said.