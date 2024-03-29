Patna, March 29: INDIA bloc announced its seat sharing arrangement for Bihar on Friday. RJD is contesting on 26 seats in this Lok Sabha election in Bihar, while Congress is given nine seats. CPI-ML will contest on three seats, CPI on one seat and CPI-M also on one seat in the state.

RJD will contest in Gaya (Reserved), Nawada, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Buxar, Patliputra, Munger, Jamui (Reserved), Banka, Valmikinagar, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj (Reserved), Ujiarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Purnea, Araria and Hajipur (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2024 general election. Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc Kicks Off Campaign for General Polls at Mumbai Rally With Call To Defeat BJP, ‘Save Constitution’ (Watch Videos)

Congress will contest in Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur (Reserved), West Champaran, Patna Sahib, Sasaram (Reserved) and Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituencies. NDA Seat-Sharing Deal in Bihar for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Finalised; BJP to Contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag Paswan's LJP 5

CPI-ML will contest on Arrah, Karatak and Nalanda Lok Sabha seats. The INDIA bloc has also given the Agiaon assembly seat to CPI-ML for by-election. This seat was vacant after CPI-ML MLA Manoj Manjil was convicted in a criminal case this year. CPI is given the seat of Begusarai, while CPI-M is given the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming elections.

