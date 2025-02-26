Chandigarh, February 26: AAP on Wednesday named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. The announcement was made by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X. The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet. Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022. The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month. Who Was Gurpreet Gogi? All About AAP Leader and Ludhiana West MLA Who Died After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Punjab.

Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally discharged. Reacting to the announcement, Arora said he was grateful to the party leadership for fielding him. "Humbled and grateful to the leadership AAP for reposing faith in me to contest the Ludhiana West bye-elections. As someone deeply connected to my hometown, I look forward to serving my people with dedication and sincerity," Arora said in a post on X.