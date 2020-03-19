Madhya Pradesh Floor Test Tomorrow, 'Uncertainty Must End', Says Supreme Court

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 19: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The top court pronounced the verdict while a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking the floor test in the assembly. As per apex court's order, the floor test will be conducted by a show of hands before PM on Friday. Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Supreme Court Pushes For Floor Test, Kamal Nath Claims Support From Rebel Congress MLAs.

A division bench of justice DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta heard the petition. Earlier in the day, the bench said, "If the House is not in session and if the government loses its majority, then the Governor has the power to direct Speaker to hold trust vote." Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Will Kamal Nath Government Survive Floor Test? Know The Number Game Between Congress And BJP.

The top court's decision came as a setback to the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. Nath, time and again exuded confidence that his government would complete a full five-year term. He also claimed that the Congress government has the majority in the MP assembly.

On March 15, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directed the CM to seek a trust vote in the assembly. The governor asked for the floor test after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation last week. The MLAs submitted resignation following Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the grand old party. Later Scindia joined the BJP. Madhya Pradesh: Conduct Floor Test Tomorrow or We Will Consider You Don't Have Majority, Governor Lalji Tandon Tells Kamal Nath.

After the resignation of 22 MLAs, the strength of the 230-member assembly further reduced to 20. Hence the majority mark has also come down to 104. Currently, Congress has 92 MLAs. The grand old party also enjoys the support of four independents, two Bahujan Samaj Party and one Samajwadi Party MLA. On the other hand, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the assembly.