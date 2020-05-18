Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & 8 Others to Take Oath as Members of Legislative Council Today at 1pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Mumbai, May 18: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and 8 other newly elected MLCs will take oath as Members of Legislative Council today at 1 pm. Around 14 candidates had filed their nomination papers for the nine seats but one candidate's nomination was rejected during the scrutiny of papers and four - BJP's Ajit Gopchade and Sandeep Lele, NCP's Kiran Pawaskar and Shivajirao Garje - withdrew the nomination on May 12.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed his nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Elections 2020 last week CM is set to become Member of Legislative Council unopposed. Congress withdrew its second candidate from the nine-seat polls that were scheduled to take place on May 21. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Files His Nomination For Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections 2020, to be Elected Unopposed.

Uddav Thackeray to Take Oath Today:

Thackeray's entry into the legislative council was unopposed as all major parties in the state reached a consensus to forego the polling in Maharashtra legislative council elections. The Election Commission's nod to conduct the elections in Maharashtra came after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the polling body, asking it to conduct the polls at the earliest last month. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, did not contest in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019.