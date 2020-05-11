Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Files His Nomination For Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections 2020, to be Elected Unopposed

Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: Shiv Sena Facebook Page)

Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed his nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Elections 2020 which is scheduled to take place on May 21. CM is set to become Member of Legislative Council unopposed. The consensus was reached after Congress withdrew its second candidate from the nine-seat polls that were scheduled on May 21.

Thackeray's entry into the legislative council would be unopposed as all major parties in the state have reached a consensus to forego the polling in Maharashtra legislative council elections. Uddhav Thackeray to be Elected Unopposed in Maharashtra Legislative Council as Congress Withdraws 2nd Candidate for MLC Polls.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Files His Nomination:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the list of candidates for the MLC elections. The four names which the BJP has nominated for the State Upper House are Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke and Ajit Gopchhade. Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil. The NCP candidates are Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari, whereas, the Shiv Sena has nominated its chief Uddhav Thackeray and retained incumbent MLC member Neelam Gorhe.

The polls will be conducted on May 21 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and the counting will be held on the same day at 5 p.m. The Election Commission's nod to conduct the elections in Maharashtra came after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the polling body, asking it to conduct the polls at the earliest last month. This was preceded by a phone call from Thackeray to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, did not contest in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019.