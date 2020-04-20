Mamata Banerjee Upset Over Deployment of IMCTs in Coronavirus-Affected Areas, Asks PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to Share Criteria For Selection

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Kolkata, April 20: Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to share the criterion for sending Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) in select districts including a few in West Bengal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said till then her government wouldn't be able to move ahead on the matter. Banerjee said without "valid reason", the step to send IMCTs wouldn't be "consistent with the spirit of federalism". Coronavirus Tracker Live.

In a Twitter post, she said the basis for sending the IMCTs was "unclear". "We welcome all constructive support & suggestions, especially from the Central Govt in negating the #Covid19 crisis. However, the basis on which Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs in select districts across India including few in WB under Disaster Mgmt Act 2005 is unclear," she said. Mamata Banerjee Government Blames 'Defective Test Kits' Supplied by ICMR For Testing Delays in West Bengal.

"I urge both Honb'le Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism, " she added.

Earlier, the Home Ministry said the Centre has formed eight IMCTs to make on-spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal and submit their report to it. According to the centre, such a decision was taken in the larger interest of the general public.