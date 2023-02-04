Mumbai, February 4: The state of Nagaland, one of the seven states of the Northeast will be going to polls on February 27. Besides Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will also vote to elect a new government on February 16 and 27 respectively. The term of the Nagaland Assembly will end on March 12 while the election results will be declared on March 2.

As people of Nagaland prepare to exercise their right to vote, we take a look at some questions including how to vote and steps to check names in the voter list. Ahead of the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, the Election Commission will release the final voter list on the official website of ECI at eci.gov.in. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Steps To Check Name in Voter List:

Visit the official website's of NVSP Service Portal at www.nvsp.in or ECI at eci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'Search by Details' option or the 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option link

After picking one of the above mentioned option, proceed to enter your details

Click on submit

The search result will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on 'Print Voter Information' in order to get a hard copy of the same

How To Vote on February 27:

Citizens of Nagaland, who are looking forward to exercise their vote must visit the polling station with their voter slip on election day. At the polling station, election commission officials will check the voters name and also cross check their ID proof. Following this, a second official will put ink on the voters finger before making them sign voter's register. Later, the voter will be allowed to exercise their vote. They can click on the button of the candidates or party they want to vote for. If not, voters have the option to opt for None of the Above (NOTA). Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: From Neiphiu Rio to TR Zeliang and Kuzholuzo Nienu, List of Key Candidates and Their Constituencies.

How To Search Polling Booth:

While having a voter slip is one of the steps to vote, voters must also know their polling booth beforehand in order to ensure smooth process of voting on election day. Voters can visit the official site of National Voter's Service Portal at www.nvsp.in to check their poling booth. Simply visit NVSP site and the click on 'Know Your'. Following this, enter your 'EPIC No' or voter ID number and submit. The search will show your polling booth results and even display details of booth level officer's (BLO) name and contact number.

The Nagaland Assembly Election 2018 resulted in a hung assembly in the state. Ruling party Naga People’s Front (NPF) won 26 seats while the BJP bagged 12, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) 18, the National People’s Party (NPP) and Janata Dal (Secular) won two seats each. An independent candidate won one seat. After the election results were declared, the saffron party and NDPP formed an alliance with Neiphiu Rio being sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time.

