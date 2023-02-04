Mumbai, February 4: The hilly state of Meghalaya will go to polls with Nagaland on February 27. Besides, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Tripura - another Northeast state will also go to polls February 13. On January 18, the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Assembly Elections 2023 in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Meanwhile, the term of the Meghalaya Assembly will end on March 15. The election results will be declared on March 2.

As the Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland get ready to exercise their right to vote, we take a look on how to vote, steps to check names in the voter list, and download the voter slip. In order to exercise their votes, citizens are advised to check if their names are registered in the voter list or no. The ECI will issue the voter list ahead of the elections on its official website at eci.gov.in. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

Steps To Check Name in Voter List:

People of Meghalaya who are looking forward to exercise their vote on February 18 must visit the official website of the ECI to check their name(s) in the voter list. Once on the ECI website, enter one's details including name, age, name of assembly constituency, district, and state, or check one's name by entering EPIC or voter ID number.

How To Vote:

In order to vote, the voter must visit the polling station on the day of election. At the polling booth, an official will cross check the voter's name on the voter list and their ID proof. Post this, another officials will ink the voter's finger and hand a slip before taking their signature on a register (Form 17A). After all this, the voter can exercise their right to vote by pressing the ballot button for the candidate/party whom they want to vote for or press None of the Above (NOTA). Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Nail-Biting Fight Between Congress and NPP, Know Key Facts About the State Polls Held in 2018.

Steps To Search One’s Polling Booth:

Visit the official website of National Voter's Service Portal at www.nvsp.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location

A new page will open

Enter using your 'EPIC No' i.e, the voter ID number

Next, click on the 'Search' button

The page will display booth name and details of booth level officer's (BLO)

The Meghalaya Assembly Election in 2018 saw a nail biting fight between Congress and the National People's Party. The grand old party emerged as the single-largest party with 21 seats but failed to cross the majority mark of 31 seats. On the other hand, the National People's Party-led by Conrad Sangma which won 19 seats formed government with the help of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won 2 seats, United Democratic Party (UDP) party which won 6 seats and other regional parties.

