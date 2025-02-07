New Delhi, February 6: A day after multiple Exit polls predicted a resounding victory for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has labelled these surveys as fake, claiming they are part of a strategy to disrupt his party's momentum. In a post on X, Kejriwal expressed his disapproval of the results and shed light on why he believes these surveys are being manipulated.

He wrote: "Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galauj Party' is winning more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have got calls saying, 'Leave your party and join theirs, we'll make you ministers and give each of you Rs 15-15 crores.' If their party is indeed winning more than 55 seats, then why do they need to call our candidates? Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Likely To Sweep With 45-55 Seats, Rout for AAP With 15-25, Predicts Axis My India Exit Poll. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: JVC-Times Now Survey Predicts Majority For BJP, AAP To Fall Short of Half-Way Mark; Check Projected Seat Numbers.

'Our Candidates Getting Calls To Leave Party'

कुछ एजेंसीज दिखा रही हैं कि गाली गलौज पार्टी की 55 से ज़्यादा सीट आ रही हैं। पिछले दो घंटे में हमारे 16 उम्मीदवारों के पास फ़ोन आ गए हैं कि “आप” छोड़ के उनकी पार्टी में आ जाओ, मंत्री बना देंगे और हरेक को 15-15 करोड़ देंगे। अगर इनकी पार्टी की 55 से ज़्यादा सीटें आ रहीं हैं तो… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 6, 2025

"Clearly, these fake surveys are being conducted just to create an atmosphere and break a few of our candidates. But, 'Gali Galauj walon', not a single one of our people will be swayed." The remarks came after several exit polls predicted a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Among these, Axis My India released its forecast, claiming the BJP would secure 45-55 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the AAP would only manage 15-25 seats, marking a significant dip from its previous strongholds. The Congress, according to the same survey, is expected to perform poorly, winning just 0-1 seat. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: JVC-Times Now Survey Predicts Majority For BJP, AAP To Fall Short of Half-Way Mark; Check Projected Seat Numbers.

The Axis My India forecast, seen as a major blow to the AAP, has sent shockwaves through it. Kejriwal’s comments came amid allegations that BJP leaders are attempting to poach AAP candidates.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also weighed in, rejecting the exit poll predictions and accusing the BJP of executing an "Operation Lotus" in Delhi. Singh alleged that the BJP was offering bribes to AAP leaders in an attempt to destabilise the party and ensure their path to forming the government in the national capital.

