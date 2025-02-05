The JVC-Times Now exit poll result for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 forecasts a clear majority for the BJP. The survey projects BJP+ to win 39-45 seats, while AAP is expected to secure 22-31 seats, falling short of the halfway mark. The Congress (INC) is predicted to win 0-2 seats. If these results hold, the BJP would form the next government in Delhi, leaving AAP behind. The final results on February 8 will confirm the outcome. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: AAP, BJP in Neck-And-Neck Fight, Says Matrize Survey on Delhi Assembly Elections; Check Projected Seat Numbers.

Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result

JVC-Times Now Exit Poll for Delhi - BJP+ 39-45 AAP 22-31 INC : 0-2 All Exit polls giving victory to BJP and giving 0-3 seats to INC. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 5, 2025

