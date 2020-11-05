Patepur Vidhan Sabha seat is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The Patepur Assembly constituency falls under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been an RJD seat since 2015. Polling for the Patepur election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Patepur, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Prema Chaudhary of the RJD won the Patepur seat, defeating Mahendra Baitha of the BJP. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Patepur seat include Lakhendra Kumar Raushan of the BJP, Shiv Chandra Ram of the RJD and Shashi Kumar of the NCP among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 patepur Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes DEVLAL RAM BSP NA LAKHENDRA KUMAR RAUSHAN BJP NA SHASHI KUMAR NCP NA SHIV CHANDRA RAM RJD NA ANIL PASWAN Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA AWANISH Bahujan Mukti Party NA DHARMENDRA PASWAN Bharatiya Momin Front NA SHIVJEE RAJAK The Plurals Party NA SONELAL PASWAN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) NA ANIL KUMAR IND NA BINDSHWAR RAM IND NA SANJAY RAJAK IND NA SANJAY RAM IND NA SURENDRA KUMAR PASWAN IND NA

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).