Jamui, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lambasted the Congress for having brought “disrepute” to the country, while lauding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for maintaining an “unblemished record”.

Addressing an election rally at Jamui, Modi refrained from mentioning Pakistan by name, but said that under the BJP-led NDA government, “India has started hitting back, reviving the ancient glory of the Magadha empire”. Congress Posts 'Four Questions for PM Narendra Modi' Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Campaign in Bihar, Seeks His Stance on Caste-Census Released by Nitish Kumar Govt.

The PM also took an indirect jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, which has struck an alliance with the Congress in Delhi. “All these people who used to accuse each other of corruption have now come together to hurl abuses at Modi,” he said. Modi claimed that when the Congress was in power, “terrorists from small countries struggling for wheat supplies could strike at will”.

He made a mention of the “land for jobs scam” in which RJD president Lalu Prasad is named as an accused. “Our ally Nitish babu (Bihar CM) was also the railway minister. What an unblemished record he had,” the prime minister said. ‘Ab Kabhi Idhar Udhar Nahi Hone Wale Hain’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Promises to Stay in NDA at PM Narendra Modi’s Jamui Rally (Watch Video).

PM Modi Slams Congress:

#WATCH | Bihar: During his public rally in Jamui, PM Modi, says "...Congress and RJD have tarnished the name of the country in the world during their government. BJP and NDA have only one goal, to build a developed India, to build a prosperous Bihar. You remember 10 years ago,… pic.twitter.com/c37bU2lGdh — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Modi, addressing his first public meeting in Bihar since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, also charged the RJD-Congress combine of “heaping scorn on Ram temple at Ayodhya” and “opposing the election of a tribal woman (Droupadi Murmu) as the President of the country”. Visibly pleased at the huge turnout, he said, “It seems the people of Bihar have decided to help the NDA win all 40 seats in the state, and achieve the 400-plus target in the country.”