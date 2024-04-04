At a public rally in Jamui, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a series of statements assuring PM Narendra Modi that he will stay in NDA forever now. He reflected on his past alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), stating, “We were together once, but when I saw they were doing wrong, I left them.” He affirmed his current alliance with PM Modi, saying, “ab kabhi idhar udhar nahi hone wale hain (We are together forever now. There will be no more shifting sides.” Kumar praised PM Modi’s decade-long tenure in the central government, highlighting the significant work done for Bihar and the country. He also credited their administration for the cessation of Hindu-Muslim riots since they assumed power. In a direct appeal to the Muslim community, Kumar warned that voting for the opposition could potentially reignite those riots. I Will Remain With NDA Forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Says Will Stay in NDA Forever

#WATCH | At PM Narendra Modi's public rally in Jamui, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "'Woh toh jhooth-mooth ka hum beech mein ek baar saath kar liye the toh aaj woh baat karta hai', but when I saw that he is doing wrong, I left them (RJD). And we are together forever now. 'Ab kabhi… pic.twitter.com/nGa9H7uN0p — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

