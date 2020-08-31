New Delhi, August 31: Pranab Mukherjee, the seasoned statesman of India, died on Monday after being hospitalised three weeks ago. Following his demise, tributes poured in from around the nation, with citizens from all walks of life recalling his legacy in public life. One of the most moving tributes to the late former President was paid by his daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee Dies: From Campaign Manager to President of India, A Look At The Political Rise of The Congress Stalwart And Bharat Ratna.

Sharmistha quoted a verse from Bengali legend Rabindranath Tagore's poem to highlight her late father's humble nature despite being a leader of tall stature. "Sabārē āmi pranāma karē yā'i", she posted which roughly translates as "I bow to all".

"I bow to all. Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all," she said on Twitter.

"You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daughter," added Sharmishta, who has followed her father's footsteps and is a member of the Indian National Congress.

See Sharmistha Mukherjee's Tweet

“সবারে আমি প্রনাম করে যাই” I bow to all🙏 Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all. You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daugher. pic.twitter.com/etYfZXzZ1j — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee's career in public life stretched for nearly five decades. He has worked under several Prime Ministers, including Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh. As a Union Minister, he has handled the crucial portfolios of Defence, Finance and External Affairs. From 2012 to 2017, he served as President of the nation.

