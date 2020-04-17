Priyanka Chaturvedi Asks Nirmala Sitharaman Whether Rs 500 Under Gareeb Kalyan Yojana is Going to Needy People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown After Doordarshan Posts Videos

Priyanka Chaturvedi - Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 17: The Modi government has announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 500 for women who have Jan Dhan accounts to help them during the coronavirus lockdown. However, questions are being raised whether the financial help is reaching to deserving people after Doordrashan shared a video of a woman is apparently well off and yet received Rs 500 because she has a bank account under Jan Dhan Yojana. More Than 32 Crore Poor Get Rs 29,352 Crore Aid Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

In the DD video, the woman says she received a lot of help from the Modi government. "In these days of lockdown, Prime Minister has helped and supported us a lot. Free ration is being distributed in households. No one has a job. Rs 500 is being credited in bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojna. For this, I wan to thank Prime Minister," she can be heard saying in the video. The video is apparently taken outside the woman's house. More such videos were shared by Doordarshan. Most women who featured in the video seemed financially stable. Money Transferred to Bank Accounts by Government During Coronavirus Lockdown Will be Taken Back if Not Withdrawn? PIB Fact-Checks Fake Viral Message.

Reacting to the video, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sought to know from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman whether the financial help is going to indeed needy people. "Hoping this video will alert our Finance Minister that the amount of Rs500 is perhaps being wrongly credited to those who may not need it instead of those who desperately need it during this crisis," Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Priyanka Chaturvedi's Tweet:

Hoping this video will alert our Finance Minister that the amount of Rs500 is perhaps being wrongly credited to those who may not need it instead of those who desperately need it during this crisis. https://t.co/esFY8zrwnF — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2020

Twitterati raised the same question and asked whether the woman in the video seriously needed the money. Here are some reactions to the DD video:

Look at the way she carry herself - 1. Hair Rebounding cost 2k 2. Clothing typical middle or upper middle class 3. Doors behind her - 10k cost of purchase 4. Apartment atleast 20 lacs in a small town And benefits of #GareebKalyanForCOVID19#scamhttps://t.co/QiKRvABnY5 — Manoj Kumar Yadav (@itsmkyadav) April 17, 2020

ये तो बिल्कुल हेमा मालिनी स्टाइल में हो गया- मथुरा में मैंने बहुत काम किया है पर याद नहीं मुझे.. दीदी बहुत हेल्प किया है बोल रही है खाली.. हमको फर्जी लग रहा है.. — Basant kumar (@Basantrajsonu) April 16, 2020

Shame on you DD. — Raksha Ramaiah 🇮🇳 (@RakshaRamaiah) April 17, 2020

Modiji, Your 500 RS of #GareebKalyanForCOVID19 is reaching people who have fire extinguishers at home. What about those who are still stranded on the roads with just one meal a day? When are you going to send support for them? #RealLeadersTakeQuestions https://t.co/cM4pAbhgMY — Sneha (@sneha2986) April 17, 2020

Some even pointed out that the woman could be a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party as there is a ticker of the party with picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pasted on her house.

There is a BJP sticker right behind her with Modi on it! pic.twitter.com/DywzM67fQG — Ketan | کیتن (@Badka_Bokrait) April 16, 2020

Piche Dekho .. Piche Toh Dekho.. Tum Mere Papa Ke Dost Ho ? pic.twitter.com/6rImT4oGD6 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) April 17, 2020

Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a relief package of Rs 1,70,000 crore for poor who are facing hardships during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. As part of the package, she had said, Rs 2000 will be given to farmers and Rs 500 to women who have Jan Dhan accounts. According to the government, more than 32 crore people have received Rs 29,352 crore financial assistance as part of the relief package.