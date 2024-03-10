The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a major setback just weeks before the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as actress Sambhavna Seth decided to quit the party. Seth took to X (formerly twitter) and confirmed the news. "Joined AAP a year back wid a lot of enthusiasm to serve for my country bt no matter hw wisely U take a decision U can still go wrong bcz at the end of the day we r humans," she wrote on her X  handle. She further stated that she had realised her mistake and thus decided to exit from AAP, tagging party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the tweet. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Congress to Unanimously Recommend Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi for Amethi, Rae Bareli LS Seats.

Sambhavna Seth Quits AAP:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)