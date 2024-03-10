The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a major setback just weeks before the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as actress Sambhavna Seth decided to quit the party. Seth took to X (formerly twitter) and confirmed the news. "Joined AAP a year back wid a lot of enthusiasm to serve for my country bt no matter hw wisely U take a decision U can still go wrong bcz at the end of the day we r humans," she wrote on her X handle. She further stated that she had realised her mistake and thus decided to exit from AAP, tagging party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the tweet. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Congress to Unanimously Recommend Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi for Amethi, Rae Bareli LS Seats.

Joined @AamAadmiParty a year back wid a lot of enthusiasm to serve for my country bt no matter hw wisely U take a decision U can still go wrong bcz at the end of the day we r humans.

Realising my mistake I officially declare my exit from AAP. @ArvindKejriwal @SandeepPathak04

— Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) March 10, 2024