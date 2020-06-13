Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'

New Delhi, June 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again slammed the Narendra Modi government's lockdown strategy amid rising coronavirus cases in India. Rahul Gandhi also shared the chart of COVID-19 cases in all the four lockdowns. Taking a dig at the Centre, the scion of the Gandhi family said that doing same thing, again and again, is insanity. Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884.

Sharing a quote in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Congress leader’s remarks came at a day when India recorded the highest single-day spike of 11,458 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus cases in India have crossed the three lakh-mark on Saturday. Coronavirus Live Tracker:

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” - Anonymous pic.twitter.com/tdkS3dK8qm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2020

Earlier on Friday also, Gandhi slammed the Centre over the increasing COVID-19 cases in the Unlock-1. He said that India is on its way to winning the wrong race. Gandhi added that, coronavirus crisis in India was because of “arrogance and incompetence” of the Centre. He tweeted, “India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence.”

The death toll in India due to COVID-19 also mounted to 8,884. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,08,993 people have contracted coronavirus till now. Currently, there are 1,45,779 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 1,54,330 people have already recovered from the disease.

