Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'

Politics Sumit Sharma| Jun 13, 2020 01:17 PM IST
A+
A-
Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'
File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again slammed the Narendra Modi government's lockdown strategy amid rising coronavirus cases in India. Rahul Gandhi also shared the chart of COVID-19 cases in all the four lockdowns. Taking a dig at the Centre, the scion of the Gandhi family said that doing same thing, again and again, is insanity. Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884.

Sharing a quote in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Congress leader’s remarks came at a day when India recorded the highest single-day spike of 11,458 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus cases in India have crossed the three lakh-mark on Saturday. Coronavirus Live Tracker:

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Earlier on Friday also, Gandhi slammed the Centre over the increasing COVID-19 cases in the Unlock-1. He said that India is on its way to winning the wrong race. Gandhi added that, coronavirus crisis in India was because of “arrogance and incompetence” of the Centre. He tweeted, “India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence.”

The death toll in India due to COVID-19 also mounted to 8,884. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,08,993 people have contracted coronavirus till now. Currently, there are 1,45,779 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 1,54,330 people have already recovered from the disease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Centre Coronavirus Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Lockdown PM Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi
You might also like
Chartered Flights Departing to Kerala From Middle East Shall Carry Only COVID-19 Negative Passengers From June 20, Says State Principal Secretary: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

Chartered Flights Departing to Kerala From Middle East Shall Carry Only COVID-19 Negative Passengers From June 20, Says State Principal Secretary: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
Animals And Birds Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Pigeons Sticking to Guidelines Go Viral
Viral

Animals And Birds Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Pigeons Sticking to Guidelines Go Viral
Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actress Charvi Saraf Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Hospitals in Delhi Refuse To Test Her (View Post)
TV

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actress Charvi Saraf Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Hospitals in Delhi Refuse To Test Her (View Post)
ICMR Should Change its Guidelines for COVID-19 Testing to Increase in Number of Tests, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Health & Wellness

ICMR Should Change its Guidelines for COVID-19 Testing to Increase in Number of Tests, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
News

What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
Sadak 2 On Disney+ Hotstar? Alia Bhatt - Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer May Ditch its Theatrical Release Next
Bollywood

Sadak 2 On Disney+ Hotstar? Alia Bhatt - Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer May Ditch its Theatrical Release Next
Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
News

Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
Pankaja Munde, BJP Leader, Dials Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde After He Was Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Take Care and Get Well Soon'
News

Pankaja Munde, BJP Leader, Dials Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde After He Was Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Take Care and Get Well Soon'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement