Rahul Gandhi Granted Interim Relief by Jharkhand High Court in Defamation Case For 'Saare Modi Chor Hai' Remark

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, February 27: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was granted interim relief by the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday. The Gandhi scion, listed as accused in a defamation case for his alleged "saare Modi chor hai (all Modi are thieves)" remark, was temporarily shielded from coercive action by the bench. The bench also issued a notice to the petitioner, advocate Pradeep Modi. Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'PM Lies' Comment, Asks People to Decide Who is Lying.

During the Lok Sabha elections campaign trail, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly used the contentious remark while referring to the Rafale deal allegations against Prime Minister Narendra and the charges related to PNB loan scam against absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi.

Update by ANI

The High Court has also issued a notice to the petitioner, advocate Pradeep Modi. https://t.co/yoFUUVjoXA — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

Gandhi, during the Lok Sabha campaign trail, had drawn severe flak from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his targeted jibes against PM Modi. The BJP had accused of him taking the battle with the Prime Minister to a "personal" level. Apart from the alleged "saare Modi chor hai" remark, the then Congress chief had also drawn ire for his "chowkidar chor hai" campaign slogan.