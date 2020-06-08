Rahul Gandhi Takes Poetic Dig at Amit Shah, Tweets 'Everyone Knows Reality of Borders'

Rahul Gandhi- Amit Shah (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that India is the only country after the US and Israel to protect its borders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at him, saying "everyone knows the reality of the borders". 'Failed Lockdown': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt, Compares India's COVID-19 Stats With Italy, Spain, UK and Germany.

"Everyone knows the reality of the borders, but 'Shah-yad' (maybe) it's a good idea to keep one's heart happy," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Addressing a public rally in Bihar on Sunday via videoconference, Shah said: "India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. And India is next to the US, Israel in protecting its borders." Amit Shah Denies Sounding Poll Bugle at Bihar Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'Not For Election, Only to Salute Corona Warriors’.

Rahul Gandhi Takes on Amit Shah:

On June 3, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the central government over a military standoff with China in Ladakh. He had tweeted: "Can the government of India please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?"