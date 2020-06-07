Amit Shah Denies Sounding Poll Bugle at Bihar Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'Not For Election, Only to Salute Corona Warriors’

Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 7: Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday addressed ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’ through video conferencing, launching election campaign for the upcoming 2020 assembly election in the state. In the video conference, Shah said that this virtual rally has nothing to do with Bihar elections campaign. He said that it is aimed at connecting with people in the fight against COVID-19 and saluting COVID-19 warriors.

"This virtual rally is not an election/political rally but it is a rally to bring the people of the country together in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic. This rally is aimed at connecting people with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, BJP to have 75 such meetings," the Union Minister said in his online address. Amit Shah’s Bihar Rally Amid Crisis of the Century Nothing but Political Vulturism: Tejashwi Yadav.

He said that Bihar has moved from "Lalten Raj to "LED raj" adding that when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was ruling Bihar's growth rate was 3.9 percent under the Nitish Kumar's government the growth rate has reached 11.3 percent.

"There are elections in Bihar in the coming days, I believe that under Nitish Kumar Ji's leadership NDA will form the government with 2/3rd majority but this isn't the time for politics. We all should fight COVID-19 under Modi Ji's leadership," Shah said.

Shah also said that there was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, behead our soldiers but Delhi's darbar remained unaffected. "Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was Modi and BJP govt, we did surgical strikes and airstrike," he said.

The Home Minister informed that around 1.25 crore migrants have safely brought to their native villages by PM Narendra Modi government. "Some people lost patience and started walking back to their home states. When it came to notice, buses were deployed to bring them to railway stations. 85% of the cost was borne by the central government and 15% by state governments," Shah said.