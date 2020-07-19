Jaipur, July 19: A video of Congress legislators, who are supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, playing Antakshari at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur has emerged online. In the video, Congress MLAs can be heard singing popular Hindi song Hum honge kamyab (We shall overcome), apparently to send a message to rival Sachin Pilot camp that they would win the political battle underway in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Political Crisis: As Sachin Pilot Revolts, Congress Summons MLAs, Says 'Ashok Gehlot Has Support of 109 Legislators'; Here's The Number Game.

The Congress government in Rajasthan, headed by CM Ashok Gehlot, is facing a political crisis after sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot along with over a dozen MLAs revolted against the party. While the Ashok Gehlot maintains that they have the support of over 100 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, Pilot had reportedly claimed that the Congress government was in minority. Sachin Pilot Says 'I'm Not Joining BJP'.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs of Ashok Gehlot Camp Play 'Antakshari' at Resort:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot play 'antakshari' at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/MfCfxaKpLM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

To thwart poaching attempts, the Congress party has lodged its MLAs at Hotel Fairmont. It removed Sachin Pilot from the Deputy CM and Rajasthan state president's posts. The crisis in Rajasthan started last week after Pilot along with his loyal MLAs went incommunicado. Pilot, who is the son of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, has not attended the two crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings on two days- Monday and Tuesday.

