Bihar, October 18: Rajpur (SC) Vidhan Sabha seat comes under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Rajpur comprises community blocks of Rajpur & Itarhi; Gram Panchayats Ataon, Kanjharua, Mathila, Mugaon, Kasian and Koransarai of Dumraon CD Block. Voting for the Rajpur (SC) election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 voting will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10 for all the three phases. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is also the first major election in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak and also comes shortly after floods in Bihar. Rafiganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Rajpur (SC) constituency was won by Santosh Kumar Nirala of JD (U), and Bishawnath Ram of BJP was the runner-up. The candidates fighting for this seat in Bihar polls 2020 include Ashok Kumar Ram of Bahujan Mukti Party, Vishwanath Ram of Congress Party among others.

In the 2015 General Assembly Election, Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

