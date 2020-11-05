Samastipur Vidhan Sabha seat is in the district of the same name in Bihar. It falls under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been an RJD seat since 2010. Polling for the Samastipur election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Samastipur, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Akhtarul Islam Shaheen of the RJD had won the Samastipur seat, defeating Renu Kumari of the RJD. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Samastipur seat include RJD's sitting MLA Akhtarul Islam Shaheen, JDU's Ashwamedh Devi and Mahendra Pradhan of the LJP among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 samastipur Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes Akhtarul Islam Shahin RJD NA Ashwamedh Devi JD(U) NA Mahendra Pradhan LJP NA Sirovan Kumar BSP NA Arvind Kumar Rashtriya Jan Vikas Party NA Rishikesh Kumar Bhartiya Sablog Party NA Kanhaiya Kumar Wazib Adhikar Party NA Kundan Kumar SHS NA Premjit Kumar Aadarsh Mithila Party NA Ranju Devi Yuva Krantikari Party NA Rajesh Kumar Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party NA Vinay Kumar Parsad The Plurals Party NA Saroj Kumar Jha Bhartiya Garibmazdoor Party, NA Subodh Kumar Prasad alias Subodh Prasad Sah Yug Kranti Dal, NA Haroon Gauhar Janata Party NA Avinash Kumar IND NA Nitesh Kumar Sinha IND NA Mahindra Ray IND NA Mahendra Mahto IND NA Murari Kumar Singh IND NA Ranjan Kishore Sharma IND NA Rajeev Ranjan IND NA Ramnath Prasad IND NA

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).