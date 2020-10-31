Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020! Every year since 2014 on October 31 National Day of Unity is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day is also known as National Unity Day or National Unity Day. The day is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. On this day people like to share National Unity Day Greetings, National Unity Day HD Images, National Unity Day Images, National Unity Day Messages, National Unity Day Wishes, Rashtriya Ekta Divas Messages & Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quotes. This year marks the 144th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vallabhbhai Patel who merged 565 princely states to make India what it is today as a nation. This is the reason why National Unity Day is celebrated on the occasion of Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

For a country like India, which is full of diversities in terms of religion, caste, language, civilization and cultures, unity plays an important role. Therefore, the Government of India proposed National Unity Day in 2014 to establish the idea. Since Sardar Patel is known for the unification of India, National Unity Day is celebrated every year on his birth anniversary (31 October). Today Twitter is flooded with wishes, Rashtriya Ekta Divas Messages & Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quotes. Check out:

India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfill her dreams. HappyNational Unity Day 2020#NationalUnityDay#SardarVallabhbhaiPatel #SardarPatel pic.twitter.com/dUeIrAXIv3 — Ñ Ëmmanuel (@mmanuel77648361) October 31, 2020

My humble homage to the Iron Man of India #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary. Whole of India is eternally inspired by his service to the unity & integrity of India.#RashtriyaEktaDiwas #NationalUnityDay #UnityDay2020 #SardarPatel pic.twitter.com/FsNlWXxgNi — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 31, 2020

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Independent India and the first Home Minister, is known to have made immense efforts to unify the country. National Unity Day is celebrated on the 31st of October on the occasion of his birthday is held to remember his works and to pay tribute to him.

