'Shaheen Bagh Protesters Will Rape Your Sisters, Daughters...Delhi Must Think and Decide', Says BJP MP Parvesh Verma; Watch Video

New Delhi, January 28: Demonising the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma said the demonstrators will resort to "rape and murder" if the AAP government is not uprooted from the state. Verma's remarks comes amid a polarising debate over the women-led agitation against CAA-NRC currently underway at the Shaheen Bagh. Goli Maaro Remark Row: 'See Mood of Delhi', Says Anurag Thakur in Defence, Election Office Seeks Report.

Verma, while speaking to news agency ANI, said a section of Delhi residents may end up meeting the fate of Kashmiri Pandits if the BJP is not elected to power in the state assembly. The protest at Shaheen Bagh, he alleged, has not only received tacit support from the AAP, but is "absolutely backed" by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

"Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow," Verma said.

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, "...Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

According to Verma, the protests at Shaheen Bagh won't last longer than an hour after the BJP forms government in the state. The West Delhi MP further stoked a communal pitch by threatening to remove all mosques built on government land from his constituency within a month after the BJP is voted to power.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma in Delhi yesterday: Jab Dilli mein meri sarkar ban gayi tab 11 Feb ke baad ek mahine mein, meri Lok Sabha mein jitni masjid sarkari zameen par bani hain unmein se ek masjid nahi chhorunga. Saari masjid hata dunga. pic.twitter.com/WWJE1udVOB — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

"Jab Dilli mein meri sarkar ban gayi tab 11 Feb ke baad ek mahine mein, meri Lok Sabha mein jitni masjid sarkari zameen par bani hain unmein se ek masjid nahi chhorunga. Saari masjid hata dunga (When our government will be formed in Delhi on February 11, within a month all mosques built on government land would be removed. Not one would be left out)," he said.