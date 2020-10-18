Patna, October 18: The Sherghati Vidhan Sabha seat will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. A total of 11 candidates are in the fray in Sherghati assembly constituency. The main contest, however, is between the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). According to the Election Commission's schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, the Sherghati assembly seat will go to polls on October 28. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

The Sherghati assembly seat is current held by JD(U) MLA Vindo Prasad Yadav. The JD(U) has fielded Yadav again from the constituency. He is facing a challenge from RJD candidate Manju Agarwal. The JD(U) candidate also has the support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Manju Agarwal is backed by the Congress and Left parties. For the Sherghati seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD, Congress, Left Declare Candidates on 243 Seats; Check Full List of Names Here.

Of the 243 seats in Bihar, the BJP is contesting 121 and its ally JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. The RJD is fighting elections on 121 seats, while the Congress has declared candidates in 70 constituencies. The grand alliance has left 70 seats for Left parties. Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 10 and results will be declared on the same day.

The JDU-BJP alliance is likely to win the Bihar assembly elections by securing 160 of the 243 seats, suggested an opinion poll conducted by the Times Now. The IANS-C Voter opinion poll also predicted a victory for the JDU-BJP combine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).