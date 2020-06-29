New Delhi, June 29: Attacking the BJP-led Central government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel prices, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused it of "extorting money from people" and sought an immediate rollback of the increase in prices of petroleum products.

Leading the `Speak Up Against Fuel Hike' campaign of the party, Sonia Gandhi said that people were battling coronavirus pandemic and the government has increased price of diesel and petrol. Rs 20 Lakh Crore Package a 'Cruel Joke': Sonia Gandhi Tears Into PM Modi's Economic Stimulus at Joint Opposition Meet.

"The government is profiteering at the expense of the people, it is an example of extorting money from people," she said. She alleged that the Narendra Modi government has increased excise duty on diesel and petrol prices 12 times since 2014.

"Since 2014, instead of giving the benefit of a decrease in the price of petrol and diesel in the international market, the Modi government has increased excise duty 12 times and collected Rs 18 lakh crore," she said. "The price of diesel and petrol has crossed Rs 80 per litre in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi. In the last three months, the Modi government has increased the price 22 times. They have also raised excise duty. They are doing this at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel are continuously dropping in the international market," she added.

Sonia Gandhi urged the Centre to roll back the rise in excise duty on petrol and give the benefit to people. "This will provide big relief in this period of economic crisis," she said. The price of petrol on Monday increased to Rs 80.43 (a hike of 5 paise) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (a hike of 13 paise) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in their rates in the national capital.nOil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates "in line with costs" after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.