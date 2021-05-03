Hyderabad, May 3: The counting of votes for the Telangana municipal election 2021 is currently underway. The results for the 7 municipal corporations and five wards began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security. The polling for Telangana municipal election 2021 was held on ballot papers on April 30. Reports inform that over 1,300 candidates are in fray from 248 wards in the seven ULBs of Greater Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporation and five municipalities of Nakrekal, Siddipet, Atchampet, Kothur and Jadcherla.

As per trends, the BJP, TRS, Congress, and CPM emerge victorious in one ward each in Khammam municipal corporation. The counting of polls for other wards is in progress. Meanwhile, TRS has won two wards in Kothur municipality and Congress one.

According to a report by TOI, State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi said counting will be conducted in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols for the seven urban local bodies and five other wards are taken up by following COVID-19 protocol. In the municipal polls in Telangana, the main contest is between TRS, BJP and Congress in Greater Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and five other municipalities. Meanwhile, it is a straight fight between BJP and Congress in Lingojiguda ward of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

For the counting of votes, a COVID-19 negative report is mandatory for counting personnel, polling agents, contestants, and all others. Gathering of people and victory rallies are not allowed as per ECI guidelines. According to SEC C Partha Sarathi, there are 248 wards in the municipal corporations and municipalities, including 66 wards in GWMC and 60 wards in Khammam municipal corporations.

