Gandhinagar, October 5: The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections has begun at 9 am on Tuesday. The results will be declared by evening. The fight was a three-cornered one with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) putting in a concerted effort apart from traditional rivals BJP and Congress. Over 56 percent voter turnout was recorded in the GMC elections 2021. There are a total of 44 seats across 11 wards. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded their candidates on all the seats.

A total of 161 candidates are in the fray. After round 1 of counting, the Congress is leading on three sears, while the BJP is ahead on one seat in ward number 7. Notably, the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections were held after the ruling BJP removed Vijay Rupani from the chief minister's post, and Bhupendra Patel took charge as the new CM of the state. Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates of Counting of Votes of GMC Polls on TV9 Gujarati.

These elections could be seen as a litmus test for the party's abrupt and surprising decision to change the entire government, as it had registered a thumping win in the local bodies polls held in February. The BJP, with Rupani as CM, had swept six municipal corporations, municipalities and a majority of district and taluka panchayats.

The AAP contested on 40 seats. Apart from the GMC elections, polls were also held in two nagarpalikas–Tharad in Banaskantha and Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka–and mid-term elections to Bhanvad nagarpalika in Devbhumi Dwarka

In the previous GMC elections, the Congress and the BJP had won 16 seats each. However, Congress councillor Pravin Patel and one of his associates defected to the BJP, allowing the saffron party to form the body in GMC.

