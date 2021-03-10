Dehradun, March 8: Tirath Singh Rawat will be the New Chief Minister of Uttrakhand. The announcement was made by former CM of the state Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday, a day after he resigned from the post. Titath Singh is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Pauri Garhwal and was also the party chief in Uttarakhand for three years. Here’s a Look at the BJP Govt’s Achievements in the Hill State Over the Past 4 Years.

Tirath will take oath at 4 pm today. He was the first education minister of Uttarakhand. In 2012, he was elected as legislative assembly member (MLA), and in 2013, he became Uttarakhand BJP Chief. As Uttarakhand BJP President, he won four mayoral posts in municipal corporations. Tirath Singh was elected as MP from Pauri Lokasabha Seat on May 23, 2019. Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns as Uttarakhand Chief Minister; All You Need to Know About The Political Crisis in The Hill State.

Trivendra on Tuesday stepped down as the Uttarakhand CM. He submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. The political crisis had erupted in the state after Trivendra’s resignation. He came to power in March 2017.

Several ministers of the state were not happy with the working style of Trivendra. For the last few days, the BJP was witnessing infighting in the state. On Saturday, the BJP leadership sent former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Gautam as observers to meet state leaders and get feedback.

