Dehradun, March 9: Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday stepped down as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister. Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. A political crisis erupted in the state after Rawat’s resignation. Speculations were rife about his replacement. Addressing a press briefing, Rawat thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving him the opportunity to serve Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Submits His Resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Rawat stated, “The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now.” Rawat became the CM in March 2017. He recently completed four years. The BJP has 57 MLAs in the 70-member state assembly.

Trivendra Singh Rawat's Statement:

The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this State for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now: Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/cwj36xkSZd — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Several ministers of the state were not happy with Rawat. For the last few days, the BJP was witnessing infighting in the state. On Saturday, the BJP leadership sent former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Gautam as observers to meet state leaders and get feedback. Trivendra Singh Rawat Govt Set To Complete 4 Years in Uttarakhand on March 18; Here’s a Look at the BJP Govt’s Achievements in the Hill State Over the Past 4 Years.

On Monday, a high-level meeting of the top BJP leadership group took place in the Parliament House complex. The meeting was attended by National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh.

According to a report published in India Today, 10 BJP MLAs, including four ministers, were camping in Delhi against Rawat. The MLAs complain the bureaucracy has got free rein in the state, making it spiral out of control. Even MLAs and ministers have no say in the proceedings. These MLAs were demanding the removal of Rawat from the CM post. They even fear that it will be difficult for the party to win next year state assembly polls with Rawat as the face of BJP.

