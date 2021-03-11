New Delhi/Kolkata, March 11: JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday announced she will be contesting the assembly election in West Bengal as a candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In a tweet, Aishe Ghosh said she will file nomination papers from the Jamuria assembly seat. She is the first sitting president of the JNUSU to contest in an assembly election. JNU Names Road Inside Campus After VD Savarkar, JNUSU Chief Says 'Don't Have Space for Likes of Him'.

"Will be contesting from Jamuria Legislative Assembly Seat as candidate of the CPI(M) ,supported by the Sanyukt Morcha.Requesting all of your support," Ghosh tweeted. She was critically injured in a brutal attack on students and teachers on the JNU campus in January last year. The violence on the university campus sparked protests across the country. Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: CPI-M Announces 83 Candidates, 5 Ministers Not on List.

Aishe Ghosh Announces Her Candidature From Jamuria:

Will be contesting from Jamuria Legislative Assembly Seat as candidate of the CPI(M) ,supported by the Sanyukt Morcha. Requesting all of your support.#BengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/bsxIdguIzH — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) March 11, 2021

The CPI(M)-led Left front is banking on young leaders for the West Bengal assembly elections. State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India, Meenakshi Mukherjee has been given ticket from Nandigram. The other youth leaders include Dipsita Dhar, another student leader from the JNU, who will contest from Bally and Srijan Bhattacharya, State SFI secretary, from Singur.

The Left has joined hands with the Congress and the Indian Secular Front or ISF to dislodge the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. Elections to 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

