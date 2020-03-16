JNU Names Road Inside Campus After VD Savarkar, JNUSU Chief Says 'Don't Have Space for Likes of Him'

VD Savarkar Marg in JNU. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@aishe_ghosh)

New Delhi, March 16: The Jawaharlal Nehru University had recently named a road and erected a signboard in the varsity campus after VD Savarkar, who is popularly known as Hindu nationalist leader for promulgating the philosophy of Hindutva. Soon after this, JNU students have opposed the mive stating that 'never did the university had space for Savarkar and his stooges and never will it have'.

Expressing her opinion on the recent development, JNUSU's student union leader Aishe Ghosh tweeted the picture of the Marg board, stating, "It's a shame to the legacy of JNU that this man’s name has been put in this university. Never did the university had space for Savarkar and his stooges and never will it have(sic)." Vikram Gokhale Slams Congress’ Sonia and Rahul Gandhi on Veer Savarkar, Says ‘Have No Right to Comment on Freedom Fighter As They Are Unaware’.

Here's her tweet:

It's a shame to the legacy of JNU that this man's name has been put in this university. Never did the university had space for Savarkar and his stooges and never will it have !#RejectHindutva@ndtv @BhimArmyChief @RanaAyyub @SFI_CEC @ttindia @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/Q81PSkkpzq — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) March 15, 2020

Apart from Aishe, JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav stated that varisty's move is an attempt to tamper the the character of JNU. He said, as quoted by New18, "The people who joined with colonial powers at the time of freedom movement are being given this treatment in JNU. We won’t accept it." However, the varisty administration did not respond to the calls.

It is to be known that the JNU administration had erected a signbord showing way to the Subansir hostel in the campus. The decision to remane the roads in the varisty was taken in the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Executive Council meeting on November 13, 2019, when the decision of fee hike was also taken.

Apart fron VD Savarkar, the varsity administration proposed to named the roads as Guru Ravidas Marg, Rani Abbaka Marg, Abdul Hamid Marg, Maharishi Valmiki Marg, Rani Jhansi Marg, Veer Shivaji Marg, Maharana Pratap Marg and Sardar Patel Marg. Among other neames that were proposed included Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Dayanand Saraswati Marg, Gopinath Bordoloi Marg, Gargi Vachaknavi Marg and Dara Shikoh Marg.