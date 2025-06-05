In a surprising development, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly tied the knot with senior BJD leader and four-time Puri MP Pinaki Misra. The private ceremony allegedly took place on May 3, away from public view, with reports suggesting it was held in Germany. Photos sourced by The Telegraph show Moitra adorned in gold jewellery and smiling, fueling speculation. Notably, no official confirmation or denial has come from either Moitra or Misra, nor from their respective parties. Even insiders claim to have been unaware of the nuptials. Moitra, a two-time MP from Krishnanagar, is known for her fiery rhetoric in Parliament and bold political stance. Misra is a veteran leader from Odisha’s BJD. Mahua Moitra Criticises Swiggy for Delivering Spoiled Ice Cream, Demands Refund; Company Responds.

Mahua Moitra Marries BJD Leader Pinaki Misra

TMC MP @MahuaMoitra ties the knot with former BJD MP Pinaki Misra at a private ceremony in Berlin this week pic.twitter.com/RrBDBNvtai — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) June 5, 2025

