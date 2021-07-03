Dehradun, July 3: The post of Uttarakhand Chief Minister is vacant again. Now, Uttarakhand will get its third Chief Minister in one year after Tirath Singh Rawat stepped down from the post on Friday night. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of its legislators this afternoon to choose Tirath Singh Rawat's successor. He became Chief Minister in March when Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned. A handful of names are doing rounds as probable Uttarakhand CM. Here is a list of frontrunners.

Tirath Singh Rawat resigned because by-election is not to be held. To continue as Chief Minister, Rawat needed to be elected to the Uttarakhand assembly by September 10. However, bypoll is not possible less than 10 months before the state goes to the polls next year. Hence, the BJP is likely to pick a sitting MLA from the party for the chief ministerial post. Names of Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat are doing rounds. Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Submits Resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

According to a PTI report, BJP legislators Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bishan Singh Chaupal are also contenders. A section of party leaders has also suggested the name of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the report added. When Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned, there were speculations that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' or Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may get the top post.

List of Probables for Uttarakhand CM Post:

Satpal Maharaj

Dhan Singh Rawat

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Bishan Singh Chaupal

Trivendra Singh Rawat

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

According to reports, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the observer for the BJP legislative party meeting to be held at Dehradun. The party is likely to announce the name of new Uttarakhand CM by this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).