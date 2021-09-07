Jennine Nwoko, like many other attorneys, spent years working for a large firm, eventually deciding to branch out on her own. A highly successful corporate litigator, Nwoko followed her passion to work in a more specific niche of entertainment law. Now, she works to provide legal assistance to creative people in different areas of entertainment including music, influencing, and fitness tech.

Her law firm the CJN Law Group is located in Encino, and she works with some of the entertainment industry's hottest and emerging talents. While starting your own firm may feel like it’s a distant dream, it is absolutely attainable and Nwoko has proven just that. She is now one of the top entertainment and business lawyers in Los Angeles and has a passion for helping people just starting out in the entertainment industry.

She wants to encourage other lawyers who are debating setting out on their own to take that leap and has a few essential tips to offer.

Jennine Nwoko’s 3 Essential Tips For How To Start A Law Firm

Stop second-guessing yourself – “This is one of the most important things any entrepreneur needs to remember. We often hold ourselves back, perhaps out of fear, or because we listen to other people’s opinions and advice. The only thing stopping you is fear. Nwoko felt compelled to follow the traditional path because that is what everyone advised her to do, yet in her heart, she knew she wanted to start her own firm for years before she did. She saw the legal landscape changing and wanted to change with it, and once she looked past fear and muted outside influences, she was able to successfully realize her dream of starting her own modern law firm.

Get organized first – Before taking on clients and fully launching a new law firm it is vital to get organized. Define the area or niche of law that the firm is going to focus on, determine an ideal customer base, look at competitors. Address all the little details so they do not become big problems later, and don’t forget about outlining the bigger ones, like pricing and services. If these things are not in order before taking on clients, it is easy to get both overwhelmed and taken advantage of. Taking the time to organize things first sets up a clear path to success.

Build relationships – Relationship building is essential in today’s business world, and especially true for the law profession. Networking with other professionals in the field, as well as connecting with clients, and potential clients are a way to build up a system of support and resources, establish your firm as the top authority in the industry, and bring in new-found clients. Always be authentic! Fostering a genuine and honest relationship built on trust with clients benefits the individual relationship, as well as leads to more. This same approach with colleagues and professional networks will go a long way to building visibility, encouraging new connections, and creating a network of professional resources you can rely on. Strong relationships with clients and colleagues are the key to long-term success and growth.

Nwoko knows these things sound simple, however, they are not things people always talk about or point out when starting a business. It is easy to get swept up in the excitement and hype, and overlook doing the simple things that make all the difference. Attention to detail goes a long way, and Nwoko works hard every day to serve her clients the best way she can.