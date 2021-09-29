Today's industries are changing at an unprecedented pace, and staying relevant in any field requires persistent effort. "Skill development has to be continuous and consistent to avoid a future shock," recommends Fraser, a renowned author and owner of Fire The Boss.

The skills of yesteryear are becoming redundant quickly. Progress and growth on the professional front necessitate constantly learning new, relevant skills.

Fraser, an entrepreneur, has built and sold multiple online businesses while working full-time as a hospital doctor. He suggests, "Today, skill development does not need you to take a sabbatical or enroll for expensive certifications. Online programs are growing at a fast pace, offering quality education. Progressive professionals must take advantage of online resources."

Here are some of the ways you can stay relevant and in-demand:

Find your inspiration. Identify organizations or people who are leading the way in your industry. You can follow them on social media and listen to their podcasts to know where the industry is heading.

Review in-demand job descriptions. One of the easiest ways to identify new skills needed to succeed in your industry is by browsing job portals. Job descriptions recently posted can give you an idea of the job-specific skills you will need to stay relevant in the market. Once you identify the skills you need, working backward on the courses you need can be more manageable.

Subscribe for free online information. A lot of meaningful information and advice is available freely. Subscribe for relevant information to stay ahead of the curve.

Identify relevant training and attend. Organizations today understand the need to reskill their employees and offer courses free of cost. Check with your organization on what classes they offer. Take the ones relevant to your existing profile or profiles you are eyeing.

Work towards financial independence. Seek expert advice to help you with the financial prudence needed to retire early, take a career break, or fire your boss.

Fraser, the owner of Fire The Boss, suggests that the correct information is the key to success.