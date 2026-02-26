As one of the breakout faces of Bridgerton Season 4, Yerin Ha has been making just as much impact on the fashion front as she has on screen. Across premieres, fan events and international appearances, the actor has crafted a thoughtful style story that blends polished red carpet dressing with relaxed, contemporary edge.

Yerin Ha Stuns in Louis Vuitton Mini

At the London screening held at BFI Southbank, Ha stepped out in a silver Louis Vuitton mini dress paired with the brand’s black Donna boots. While the look leaned intentionally cool, the styling sparked debate. The structured shine of the dress suggested something lighter, and a sleek metallic sandal might have complemented the playful silhouette better. That said, her Louis Vuitton midnight pearl earrings and a sharp fuchsia lip added the right dose of polish. Since becoming central to the show’s promotional circuit, Ha’s wardrobe choices have revealed a clear point of view. She gravitates toward sculptural pieces for major moments, while her off-duty looks show an openness to texture, tailoring and experimentation.

Yerin Ha Stuns in Prada Gown

At the world premiere in Paris, she delivered one of her strongest red carpet statements in an icy blue-green Prada satin gown. The halter neckline and crescent cut-out under the bust brought a modern twist to the classic ballgown shape, while the sweeping train added drama. A sleek bun and luminous makeup kept the focus firmly on the gown’s architectural lines.

Yerin Ha Shines in Roksanda

In Bucharest, Ha shifted gears in a Spring 2026 Roksanda dress finished with soft feather detailing around the neckline and shoulders. The clean midi silhouette allowed the feather work to provide movement without overwhelming the look, reinforcing her preference for controlled statement dressing.

Yerin Ha’s Madrid Style Switch

Madrid showcased her versatility. For a daytime photocall at the Royal Palace gardens, she paired a Miu Miu Spring 2026 embellished mini with an oversized coat, styled with pointed pumps and socks for a contemporary finish. Later that evening, she embraced full glamour in a ruby-red Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2023 gown adorned with cascading jewel-toned stones and Tiffany & Co jewellery, a look that matched the festive energy of the masquerade setting.

Yerin Ha Stuns in Prabal Gurung

Her appearance at the Gold House Lunar New Year celebration in New York further highlighted her range. Wearing a red pleated silk Prabal Gurung dress, Ha struck a balance between cultural relevance and understated elegance through fluid movement and refined structure.

Yerin Ha’s London Fan Event Look

At the Bridgerton: Season of Love fan event in London, she opted for a black embroidered dress with a bow detail and peep-toe sandals. The tea-length silhouette nodded to classic eveningwear while still feeling youthful.

Yerin Ha’s Chic Street Style Run

Off the carpet, Ha’s street style has been equally considered. At the Chanel Fall/Winter 2025–26 show in Paris, she leaned into heritage dressing with a tweed-inspired monochrome look. In New York, she mixed a red turtleneck with an oversized-sleeve tweed jacket and patterned midi skirt, showing confidence with prints. Meanwhile, an oversized white Calvin Klein coat layered over matching trousers demonstrated her growing command of clean, urban minimalism.

Yerin Ha Sharp in Acne Studios Suit

She also experimented with sharp tailoring in Paris, stepping out in a grey checkered Acne Studios suit styled with a deep-V blazer and burgundy heels, a refined yet modern moment that underscored her evolving fashion identity.

Yerin Ha’s Cohesive Style Story

Across continents and occasions, Yerin Ha’s Bridgerton press tour wardrobe has remained cohesive without feeling repetitive. Her choices consistently highlight structure, texture and proportion, signalling a star who understands not just how to wear fashion, but how to use it to build a lasting visual narrative.

