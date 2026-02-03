Mumbai, February 3: The Union Budget 2026-27 has signalled a strategic shift in India’s education policy, moving focus from basic enrolment to market readiness and industry-led skill development. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, branding this a ‘Yuva Shakti-driven Budget’, has positioned the aspirations of the youth at the forefront of the national economic agenda.

While the vision is expansive, the fiscal reality remains conservative as the total education allocation rose moderately from INR 1.28 lakh crore to INR 1.39 lakh crore. Within this, the higher education sector received an increase of approximately INR 5,000 crore, a figure experts suggest is modest given the ambitious targets of the National Education Policy. Union Budget 2026-27: Budget Focuses on Pushing Growth, Reforms, and Jobs Across Sectors, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Videos).

SHE Marts Mission

The Government of India has pivotally identified skill development as a critical tool for the modern workforce in the Union Budget 2026. By moving beyond traditional metrics, the budget seeks to address a qualitative crisis where degrees often fail to guarantee professional employment due to a profound skill mismatch.

To bridge this gap, the government has announced an aggressive push for industry-academia linkages. Key initiatives include the launch of ISM 2.0 for the semiconductor sector and Samarth 2.0 for the textile ecosystem. Additionally, the introduction of ‘Corporate Mitras’—para-professionals trained by ICAI and ICSI—aims to provide practical assistance to MSMEs while creating niche professional roles.

A flagship High-Powered Education to Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee has been established to ensure the services sector achieves a 10% global share by 2047. The budget also outlines a 360-degree approach to frontier sectors, such as the AVGC industry, with content creator labs planned for 15,000 schools to meet a projected demand for 20 lakh professionals.

Union Budget 2026 Education Allocation

The strategy further extends to healthcare and tourism, with plans to add 1 lakh Allied Health Professionals and 1.5 lakh caregivers. In a move to empower women entrepreneurs, the budget highlights the She-Mart Mission, which integrates with local skilling hubs to provide women with better market access and digital commerce training. Union Budget 2026-27: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat in Special Budget Session, Experts Say Focus Can Be on Relief for Tariff Impacted Sectors.

Geographically, the reforms aim to decentralise opportunity through the creation of five University Townships near industrial corridors. These clusters are designed to let high-productivity manufacturing and higher learning coexist. Furthermore, the budget guarantees improved infrastructure for female students by announcing the establishment of girls' hostels in all districts across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).