The importance of diversity has impacted the way society is still running with communication, interculturally, virtually, and through each other in person. Social media being one of the fastest ways to communicate from all around the world. This is how certain positive and negative messages are communicated amongst each other personally and in the workplace as well. The more diverse the groups and firms tend to follow the initiatives; the more they are doing to keep it sustainable for the long run.

On May 21st, 2021, rising American Entrepreneur, Mobeen Mian, turned 25. For some his age, this may be a milestone itself where one should settle, however Mian’s endeavors haven’t stopped just yet. As the CEO for the news media firm, #Focuseddd, that also has public relation services, Mobeen Mian said that the goal is literally to never stop. To have diverse plans, connecting with new individuals, cultures, and businesses is the basis that his company generated on. And showing support to where is right. As an avid Muslim himself, Mian supports diversity for his brand, and in person, being a Muslim, connecting with different backgrounds of individuals within the similar interests.

‘Collaboration Mogul’

Adamant about his future, Mobeen Mian, a 25-year-old, University of North Texas alumni, and now Colorado State University master’s student, took social media, and combined it with creating motivational content. Having a brand that strictly shares the story of others. As of 2021, graduate student, influencer, and as some would say in his own city of Dallas, “Collaboration Mogul”, Mobeen Mian, mentions that his focus has been diversity since the start.

Being a youth coordinator previously for non-governmental organization, Minhaj Ul Quran International, founded by Dr. Tahir-Ul-Qadri, Mobeen Mian said his start in public speaking and motivation in connecting with others came from Qadri, learning next to him, attending his many educational seminars and camps internationally, including Al-Hidayah, which was based in the United Kingdom itself. With positive influences like Qadri in his life, it only led to more endeavors for Mian, competing as a registered athlete for USA boxing. Mobeen compiled a boxing record of 22-8, thus winning the Dallas Golden Gloves in his prime. Having the business administration degree only improved his understanding on what was needed for his business ventures, but with this, his experiences and projects in the past remained with notable individuals whom Mobeen grew up around, Dr. Tahir Ul Qadri, Errol Spence Jr, Dr. Ricco Wright, Ali Al Qaisi and even his own father, Dr. Mansoor Mian, President of Minhaj Ul Quran Dallas.

Mobeen Mian is an American Entrepreneur, analytics ambassador, investor, and graduate student, who currently runs and supervises his multimedia brand, #Focuseddd, which has slightly over 50,000 active followers worldwide on social media and growing rapidly. He is a brand consultant who specializes in social media marketing, photography, videography, and customized clothing for small and large businesses. Mian founded #Focuseddd in 2017 while in University.

‘Notability’

Under the analytic strategies of Mobeen Mian and to start within the city of his own, the multi-media firm, #Focuseddd, has helped brand numerous social media accounts for local artists within the Dallas metroplex areas. The #Focuseddd team continue to promote “The Dallas Open Mic” show every Tuesday night in the city of Dallas, with Charlie Rihoo, who is the founder of the event, and owner of Rihoo Records. This event also promotes diversity, and inclusion, which receives over 300 weekly attendees and performers from across the nation.

In 2021, #Focuseddd was the first multi-media brand from Dallas to go on a promotional tour in other multiple cities, creating press in each location. This tour was formulated with the collaborations that entrepreneur Mobeen Mian had previously generated through his previous projects with his team.

The multi-media team, #Focuseddd, traveled to New York City to meet and interview with the manager and owner of the New Black Wall Street, Dr. Ricco Wright, ahead of the grand opening of the gallery on May 27th, 2021. Customized shirts were displayed for the attendees, and news coverage was made for the event. Mobeen Mian explains that this was a follow up collaboration with Dr Ricco Wright and team #Focuseddd. In 2020, Mian, and team, produced a film of Dr Ricco Wright at his second gallery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The video itself reached an exciting number over 10,000 views on YouTube and was during the political race of Dr Wright in Tulsa during the time as well.

With initiatives leading to only successful collaborations, the #Focuseddd promotion team attended ‘The Art Soiree” , an art exhibit hosted by Joshua Garcia of Inspired LBC at the Ice House Arts Complex in Long Beach, California and promoted their event digitally with pictures, videos, highlights, as well as interviews from specific persons at the event, including the Field Deputy of Long Beach City, Dylan Nicklin. This event included promotion, news press, musical acts, and art pieces displayed by talent across the nation.

On a scale with followings on social media platforms in thousands, the brand not only offers services through photography, videography, customized clothing, and event planning, but also incorporates and partners with news sources for public relation services which will involve press release distributions, further in-depth documented interviews, and social media marketing strategies for branding.

Focuseddd is an American multimedia firm, that also operates with its clients internationally over social media, founded in 2017 by, and named after, Mobeen Mian. It is currently supervised by Mobeen Mian. #Focuseddd generates over 100,000 impressions each month amongst its social media algorithms, having insights that range internationally across the globe in places such as the United Kingdom, Middle East, Africa, Portugal, and the United States. The three D’s in the brand, #Focuseddd, represents the desire, dedication, and devotion needed to achieve any goal.

Explaining that his passion to work with nonprofits, youth, small businesses, and more educated entrepreneurs, Mobeen Mian’s goal is to create that diversity amongst him and his teams ventures with others.