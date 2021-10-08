Philip Dancer is an American entrepreneur and the founder of Frederick Home Inspection Services. Philip did not always work in home inspection. Before finding his true calling, he worked as a vice president and private banker for over a decade before opening Frederick Home Inspection Services last October. Dancer’s passion for construction and a detail oriented mentality gave him the drive and skills needed to successfully make such a large career change. Frederick Home Inspection Services is known for providing an experience that leaves homeowners feeling comfortable and more knowledgeable about their house and boasts over 100 five star reviews.

Building A Name

Philip stated that establishing a name and reputation was the most difficult part of creating Frederick Home Inspection Services. With no name recognition in the beginning, Dancer knew that he had to provide an unmatched inspection experience to garner positive feedback and credibility for his business. Philip went on to say “In order to succeed in business you have to be devoted to creating an experience that is second to none.

Anything you do has the potential that you have miscalculated what the clients want. It’s up to the people to decide what they like and do not like. Ultimately, through the review process, the public will determine the success of your company. This is why customer experience is so important for me. It’s the feedback I need to keep the company growing in a positive direction.”

Dancer has capitalized on customer experience since day one. Almost 9 out of every 10 clients take the time to leave Frederick Home Inspection Services (www.frederickhomeinspection.com) a top review, a rate that is practically unheard of in the industry.

Providing Top Of The Line Service

Success to Philip means happy clients leaving positive reviews. To ensure that happens, he has specifically designed his inspection process to make it hassle free, positive, and educational for his clients. Frederick Home Inspection Services offers many types of inspections and additional services including drone photography, radon testing, pool testing, mold testing, and even thermal imaging.

Philip’s inspection service provides clients with a comprehensive inspection and a consultation with an inspector to review the results of the inspection and give insight to any next steps that may need to be taken. Dancer encourages all clients to attend the inspection and ask questions to get the full value of having a Certified Professional Inspector inspect your home.

Future For Frederick Home Inspection Services

In the future Philip intends to make Frederick Home Inspection Services the largest inspection provider in the DMV area, so he can help as many families as possible. Increasing the size of his team is a priority for Dancer as he wants to add at least one inspector per year. Philip expressed that the most difficult part of expanding is maintaining the high standard of service that has given the company its excellent reputation. “You always have to look at the big picture with an end goal in mind or else you will not be able to achieve your goals.”

Dancer is confident that by providing a high quality service that speaks to the homeowners desires to know about their homes while also fulfilling financing or insurance needs will continue to fill a missing piece of home ownership. A personal joint experience with customers and shared usable information will be the driving force in the company's growth. Above all else, Philip wants to know that his company’s name means something and that families will associate it with a customer service experience that is second to none.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Philip Dancer and Frederick Home Inspection Services will be there, leading the charge.