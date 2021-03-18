My name is Canè Andrea, born in Brescia (Italy) on 25/06/1991.

I was born in a family of entrepreneurs in the field of handicrafts and I immediately became fond of teamwork and personnel management.

I open my own company called "la bottega del tatuaggio", (www.labottegadeltatuaggio.it) a company that produces temporary tattoos for individuals and large companies.

It's a unique project and I started cultivating important contacts in the beauty industry (dolce e gabbana, etro, Sephora etc.). I slowly become passionate about the world of Facebook and Instagram, from where all my promotions for my companies originated.

I get involved and open a communication agency together with two partners named TESORO COMMUNICATION. www.tesoro communication.it.

In 3 years, we have helped more than 300 clients, including companies and professionals to develop their business models through social networks.

To date, I have opened a new company that bears the name of "SOS Social Support", where I will help companies and professionals to achieve their goals in the field of brand reputation, e-commerce and sales, business strategy.

SOS social was also born as a support for all the problems or bugs related to the platforms Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok. a real personal concierge. Clients range from Italians / Americans / Russians and Emiratis.

What is your business and what are you doing? Tell us your story and how you’ve started, what made you choose this path.

What makes you stand out within your industry? Why are you unique?

We have created a special path for all companies that want to manage their social communication with great effectiveness and return on investment. Our Academy is unique on the market because it is practical and operational with great attention to a precise and constant customer service. Through our path we help and train people, professions, companies, students with very high specialization in social media marketing.

In addition, I (Andrea) have made important connections with the biggest social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok Italia. I interface with managers and employees of the platforms to solve my clients' problems.

Mention what you’ve done and list all of the successes you would want to highlight. This can be money made in X amount of time, influence, age, timing, etc. This will be used as our ammo: I graduated at the age of 18 as a surveyor.

At the age of 19 I was hired in a company of assistance and installation of automations (automatic gates / automatic doors etc.) bringing it from a turnover of 500k €, to a turnover of 1.5 million €. When I was 24 years old, I opened my own temporary tattoo company that makes 70k € annually.

At 26 years old I opened my own communication agency with two other partners, TESORO COMMUNICATION, which had an average of 30 clients with a turnover of 200k € per year.

At 27 years old I opened a new company for assistance and growth in reference to Instagram called HONEY PROFESSIONAL - www.honeyprofessional.it - that had about 250 clients per month with a turnover of 50k € per month.

Today at 29 years old I opened my new agency SOS social support.

How did you make a name for yourself or your company in your industry, especially in the early days?

I have always focused on my personal branding through visibility and partnership operations that allowed me to position myself exactly where I wanted. In life it is necessary to set goals and aim straight for the result.

What were the biggest challenges you have faced and how did you overcome them? What keeps you running when times get tough?

An entrepreneur likes to continue to dream. Difficult times are the ones we learn from. You fall to get up stronger and stronger than before. In my career I have had many crashes but the fighting spirit has always allowed me to come out the winner. One of the biggest mistakes was listening to others too much, which I won't be wrong in the future

What piece of advice do you wish someone had given you at the start of your career?

Undoubtedly that of knowing how to choose with one's own head and to follow instinct. I am for the risk but always calculated. Mistakes are used to grow and I don't regret anything.

Where do you see yourself and your product in a couple of years? What are some of your dreams and aspirations?

The goal for the next few years is undoubtedly to represent one of the main Italian realities in the field of social training by forming and helping over 300 companies every year. From the end of 2021 we will start moving towards the foreign market starting from Dubai and then aiming for an international digital market.

Final questions

Is there a specific angle that you want us to use or highlight? (If you've hired us for multiple articles on media outlets please list several bullet points for topics) Absolutely the emphasis on personal branding and on my figure as an entrepreneur, start upper and successful person.